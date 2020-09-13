Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Raised to $110.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PTON. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Peloton from $58.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Peloton from $74.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on Peloton from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Peloton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.18.

Shares of Peloton stock opened at $84.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.18. Peloton has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $98.61.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $607.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 171.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $433,284.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $2,002,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,209 shares of company stock valued at $7,912,083 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Peloton by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,465,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,613 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton by 402.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,283,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,726,000 after buying an additional 13,043,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton by 317.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,707,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,654,000 after buying an additional 11,185,667 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Peloton by 85.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,355,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306,563 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Peloton by 478.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,060,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

