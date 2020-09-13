Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.95

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 434238 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amarin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.98.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $133.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amarin by 78.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 70,106 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 99.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 25,805 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 10.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 772,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 74,580 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the second quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

