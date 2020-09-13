Silver Predator (CVE:SPD) Shares Gap Up to $0.27

Shares of Silver Predator Corp (CVE:SPD) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.27, but opened at $0.30. Silver Predator shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 11,251 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 million and a PE ratio of -23.64.

Silver Predator Company Profile (CVE:SPD)

Silver Predator Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties in the United States. Its flagship asset is the Taylor silver-gold project, which consists of 131 unpatented lode claims, 4 patented lode claims, and 5 unpatented mill site claims located in Nevada.

