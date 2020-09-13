Dynasty Gold (CVE:DYG) Shares Gap Up to $0.11

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Dynasty Gold Corp (CVE:DYG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.12. Dynasty Gold shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 3,000 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and a P/E ratio of -10.50.

Dynasty Gold Company Profile (CVE:DYG)

Dynasty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold. It owns a 100% interest in the Golden Repeat property that includes 49 claims totaling 980 acres located in northwestern Elko County, Nevada; and a 70% interest in the Hatu Qi-2 gold resource property located in the Xinjiang Province of China.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?    

Receive News & Ratings for Dynasty Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynasty Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Amarin Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.95
Amarin Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.95
Global Energy Metals Shares Gap Up to $0.15
Global Energy Metals Shares Gap Up to $0.15
Silver Predator Shares Gap Up to $0.27
Silver Predator Shares Gap Up to $0.27
Dynasty Gold Shares Gap Up to $0.11
Dynasty Gold Shares Gap Up to $0.11
Revelo Resources Shares Gap Down to $0.26
Revelo Resources Shares Gap Down to $0.26
Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Shares Gap Down to $13.09
Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Shares Gap Down to $13.09


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report