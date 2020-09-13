Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) Shares Gap Down to $13.09

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.09, but opened at $12.29. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt shares last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Get Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $165.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.67.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.35). Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative return on equity of 58.01% and a negative net margin of 62.28%. On average, analysts predict that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.2031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

In other Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt news, major shareholder Mvm Funds Llc sold 12,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $201,154.32. Corporate insiders own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.