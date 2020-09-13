BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.99

BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.99 and last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 11495 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BNTGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average is $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

