New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Shares Down 11.8%

New Age Metals Inc (CVE:NAM)’s stock price dropped 11.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 1,013,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 608,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 19.66 and a current ratio of 20.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50.

About New Age Metals (CVE:NAM)

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned River Valley PGM project that include 30 claim units and 2 mining leases covering an area of approximately 6,688 hectares located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario.

