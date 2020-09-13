Qudian (NYSE:QD) Shares Up 12.1%

Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) shares shot up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48. 5,600,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 5,783,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QD. ValuEngine upgraded Qudian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered Qudian from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.33 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Qudian in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.86.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $391.30 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Qudian in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Qudian by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,217 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 19.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

