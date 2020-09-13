Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Trading Up 27.3%

Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM)’s share price was up 27.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 100,182,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,338% from the average daily volume of 4,108,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CIDM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cinedigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Cinedigm in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $79.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIDM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the second quarter worth about $247,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cinedigm by 1,421.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 487,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 455,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Cinedigm Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: The First Digital Cinema Deployment, The Second Digital Cinema Deployment, Digital Cinema Services, and Media Content and Entertainment Group.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.