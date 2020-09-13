Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Trading 17.7% Higher

Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) traded up 17.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.38 and last traded at $38.27. 2,208,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 398% from the average session volume of 443,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.52.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Zymeworks from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zymeworks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.53.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.09. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%. Analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Zymeworks by 20.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 1.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 121.4% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

