KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Sets New 1-Year High at $68.02

KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $68.02 and last traded at $67.44, with a volume of 78737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.60.

PPRUY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KERING S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

