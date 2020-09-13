IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Trading 15.4% Higher

IBEX Ltd. (NASDAQ:IBEX) traded up 15.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.19. 427,821 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 183,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist began coverage on IBEX in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on IBEX in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on IBEX in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on IBEX in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on IBEX in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

IBEX Limited provides technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers CLX Target, a digital marketing and conversion suite; CLX Connect, an omni-channel platform for consumers to interact with brands through various channels, such as voice, IVR, Web, social, or chatbots; CLX convert, a quoting engine, which aggregates and unifies quotes and deals from various providers at an address level; and CLX Pulse that allow brands to send omni-channel digital surveys supported by text analytics software to analyze customer feedback for accurate sentiment and disposition.

