Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Trading 35% Higher

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM)’s share price traded up 35% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.27. 9,762,085 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,264% from the average session volume of 715,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Salem Media Group in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.58 million. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 34.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salem Media Group Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Evans sold 19,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $31,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,783.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SALM. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 129,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SALM)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.