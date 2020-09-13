Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Stock Price Up 16.4%

Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA)’s stock price rose 16.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.80 and last traded at $16.47. Approximately 1,672,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 315% from the average daily volume of 403,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

FRTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25. The company has a market cap of $923.06 million, a PE ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Forterra had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $426.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Forterra Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Forterra in the second quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Forterra by 113.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forterra by 66.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Forterra by 69.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

