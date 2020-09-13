Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Stock Price Up 16.4%

Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA)’s stock price rose 16.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.80 and last traded at $16.47. Approximately 1,672,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 315% from the average daily volume of 403,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.
FRTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25. The company has a market cap of $923.06 million, a PE ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Forterra in the second quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Forterra by 113.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forterra by 66.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Forterra by 69.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA)
Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.
