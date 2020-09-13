Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) Stock Price Up 11.9%

Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) rose 11.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.78. Approximately 287,873 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 425,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MOGO shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Mogo Finance Technology from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mogo Finance Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Mogo Finance Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mackie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Mogo Finance Technology in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.05.

Get Mogo Finance Technology alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32. The firm has a market cap of $46.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.80.

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Mogo Finance Technology had a negative net margin of 42.51% and a negative return on equity of 563.45%. The business had revenue of $7.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 million.

Mogo Finance Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Finance Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo Finance Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.