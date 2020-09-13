Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Stock Price Up 12.7%

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) rose 12.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 1,127,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 471,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Almaden Minerals stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) by 469.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 46,918 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Almaden Minerals were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

