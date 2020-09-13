ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Trading 14.5% Higher

Shares of ProPhase Labs Inc (NASDAQ:PRPH) traded up 14.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.34 and last traded at $3.24. 147,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 85,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised ProPhase Labs from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter. ProPhase Labs had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 14.31%.

In other news, CEO Ted William Karkus sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,419,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,653,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH)

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter(OTC) consumer healthcare products, dietary supplements, and other remedies in the United States. The company offers TK Supplements product line include Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support; and Super ProstaFlow+ for prostate and urinary health.

