Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock Price Up 10.9%

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) rose 10.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.47 and last traded at $5.30. Approximately 18,801,258 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 16,335,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

VXRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vaxart from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Vaxart in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Get Vaxart alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $521.98 million, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vaxart Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 18,226,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $189,192,803.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vaxart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,747,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vaxart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. Institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart Company Profile (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.