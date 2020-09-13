CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCCGY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.14

CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCCGY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.14 and last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 453 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCCGY shares. ValuEngine raised CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63.

CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCCGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter.

CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCCGY)

China Communications Construction Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the infrastructure construction, infrastructure design, dredging, and other businesses. The company is involved in the construction of ports, roads and bridges, railways, municipal and environmental projects, etc.; and provision of infrastructure design services, including consulting and planning, feasibility study, survey and design, engineering consultancy, engineering measurement and technical research, project management, project supervision, general project contracting, compilation of industry standards and codes, etc.

