Betterware de Mexico SA de CV (NASDAQ:BWMX) Shares Up 10.3%

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2020

Shares of Betterware de Mexico SA de CV (NASDAQ:BWMX) shot up 10.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.49 and last traded at $22.00. 148,148 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 298% from the average session volume of 37,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.4257 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th.

Betterware de Mexico SA de CV Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

