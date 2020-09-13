Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Trading 10.3% Higher

Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) shares traded up 10.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.46 and last traded at $3.42. 2,631,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 298% from the average session volume of 661,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

MBIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.56.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $175.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.62.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). Equities analysts forecast that Mustang Bio Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mustang Bio by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 22,354 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio during the second quarter worth about $1,182,000. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in Mustang Bio by 10.3% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 356,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 33,240 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Mustang Bio by 25.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

About Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

