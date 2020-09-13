Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Trading 10.1% Higher

Shares of Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) traded up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.17. 366,675 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 237,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SOLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Soliton in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Soliton in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Soliton from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

The stock has a market cap of $137.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.85.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Soliton Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Soliton news, major shareholder Remeditex Ventures Llc purchased 120,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $999,992.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Soliton by 24.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soliton during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Soliton during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Soliton by 52.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Soliton by 19.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. 19.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

