Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) Trading Up 10%

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) shares were up 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.24 and last traded at $6.95. Approximately 183,546 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 155,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SIC shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Select Interior Concepts in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Select Interior Concepts in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03).

In related news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 6,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $36,936.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick Dussinger acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $55,900.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 224,528 shares of company stock worth $1,310,325.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Select Interior Concepts by 334.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 14,487 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Select Interior Concepts by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 47,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 25,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Select Interior Concepts by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter.

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

