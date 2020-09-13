Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Shares Up 9.3%

Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX)’s share price shot up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.16. 687,498 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 308,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

CDTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $124.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.45% and a negative net margin of 173.61%. The company had revenue of $3.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics Inc will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDTX. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,231,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 894,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 330,542 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $873,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $602,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 186,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 112,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

