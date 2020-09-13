Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Up 9.2%

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) shares rose 9.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.46 and last traded at $13.29. Approximately 4,991,605 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 331% from the average daily volume of 1,157,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

LAUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Laureate Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.40.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($1.92). Laureate Education had a positive return on equity of 11.36% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $791.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. Laureate Education’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Laureate Education Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 5.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,268,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after purchasing an additional 64,973 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Laureate Education by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,071,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,681,000 after buying an additional 47,138 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 244.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 275,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 195,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 1,011.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 333,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 303,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

