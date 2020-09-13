China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Shares Up 8.4%

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) shares shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35. 249,898 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 196% from the average session volume of 84,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAAS. TheStreet upgraded China Automotive Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Greenridge Global upped their price target on China Automotive Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $96.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.28.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The auto parts company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09). China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that China Automotive Systems, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAAS)

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

