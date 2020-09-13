Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Trading 8.2% Higher

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) traded up 8.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.65 and last traded at $14.05. 1,876,899 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 4,329,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.
Separately, Taglich Brothers restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 target price on shares of Alpha Pro Tech in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.
Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter.
About Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel, building supply products, and infection control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Building Supply, Disposable Protective Apparel, and Infection Control.
