Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Trading 8.2% Higher

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2020

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) traded up 8.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.65 and last traded at $14.05. 1,876,899 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 4,329,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

Separately, Taglich Brothers restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 target price on shares of Alpha Pro Tech in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the first quarter worth $1,338,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the second quarter worth $1,328,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Pro Tech during the first quarter valued at $687,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Alpha Pro Tech during the first quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Pro Tech during the second quarter valued at $738,000.

About Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel, building supply products, and infection control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Building Supply, Disposable Protective Apparel, and Infection Control.

