Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Trading Up 6.6%

Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) shares were up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 16,436,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 7,009,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $770,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.63.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 12th. The shipping company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a negative return on equity of 90.59% and a negative net margin of 312.32%. The business had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter.
Globus Maritime Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBS)
Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage.
