SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) Shares Up 8%

SG Blocks Inc (OTCMKTS:SGBX)’s share price shot up 8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.89. 439,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,023,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73.

SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SG Blocks during the second quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SG Blocks during the second quarter worth $84,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of SG Blocks during the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SG Blocks during the second quarter worth $533,000.

About SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX)

SG Blocks, Inc engages in fabricating modules for construction of buildings in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction; and purpose-built modules, or prefabricated steel modular units for construction.

