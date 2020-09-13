SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) Shares Up 8%

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

SG Blocks Inc (OTCMKTS:SGBX)’s share price shot up 8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.89. 439,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,023,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73.

SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SG Blocks during the second quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SG Blocks during the second quarter worth $84,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of SG Blocks during the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SG Blocks during the second quarter worth $533,000.

About SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX)

SG Blocks, Inc engages in fabricating modules for construction of buildings in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction; and purpose-built modules, or prefabricated steel modular units for construction.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for SG Blocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SG Blocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Betterware de Mexico SA de CV Shares Up 10.3%
Betterware de Mexico SA de CV Shares Up 10.3%
Mustang Bio Trading 10.3% Higher
Mustang Bio Trading 10.3% Higher
Soliton Trading 10.1% Higher
Soliton Trading 10.1% Higher
Select Interior Concepts Trading Up 10%
Select Interior Concepts Trading Up 10%
Cidara Therapeutics Shares Up 9.3%
Cidara Therapeutics Shares Up 9.3%
Laureate Education Shares Up 9.2%
Laureate Education Shares Up 9.2%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report