Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Trading Up 7.7%

Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) was up 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $17.89. Approximately 821,520 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 902,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.61.

Several analysts have commented on HCC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average is $14.51. The company has a market cap of $850.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.22.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 47.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1,066.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 137.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 204.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 21.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.