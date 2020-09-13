Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Trading Up 7.7%

Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) was up 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $17.89. Approximately 821,520 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 902,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.61.

Several analysts have commented on HCC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average is $14.51. The company has a market cap of $850.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.22.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 47.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1,066.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 137.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 204.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 21.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

