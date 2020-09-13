DHT (NYSE:DHT) Trading Up 7.6%

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) were up 7.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.92 and last traded at $5.78. Approximately 7,045,985 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 4,519,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

Several equities analysts have commented on DHT shares. Fearnley Fonds downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a research report on Friday, August 21st. DNB Markets raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.60 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average of $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.65 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.21.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.23 million. DHT had a net margin of 36.38% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 231.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts predict that DHT Holdings Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 33.22%. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 25th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 336.84%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DHT by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,986,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,838 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of DHT by 398.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,630,163 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DHT by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,250,000 after acquiring an additional 290,517 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter worth $9,045,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DHT by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,712,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,830,000 after buying an additional 940,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

About DHT (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Betterware de Mexico SA de CV Shares Up 10.3%
Betterware de Mexico SA de CV Shares Up 10.3%
Mustang Bio Trading 10.3% Higher
Mustang Bio Trading 10.3% Higher
Soliton Trading 10.1% Higher
Soliton Trading 10.1% Higher
Select Interior Concepts Trading Up 10%
Select Interior Concepts Trading Up 10%
Cidara Therapeutics Shares Up 9.3%
Cidara Therapeutics Shares Up 9.3%
Laureate Education Shares Up 9.2%
Laureate Education Shares Up 9.2%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report