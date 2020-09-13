DHT (NYSE:DHT) Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) were up 7.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.92 and last traded at $5.78. Approximately 7,045,985 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 4,519,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

Several equities analysts have commented on DHT shares. Fearnley Fonds downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a research report on Friday, August 21st. DNB Markets raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.60 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average of $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.65 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.21.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.23 million. DHT had a net margin of 36.38% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 231.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts predict that DHT Holdings Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 33.22%. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 25th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 336.84%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DHT by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,986,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,838 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of DHT by 398.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,630,163 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DHT by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,250,000 after acquiring an additional 290,517 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter worth $9,045,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DHT by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,712,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,830,000 after buying an additional 940,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

