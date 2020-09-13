Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Trading Up 7.6%

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) was up 7.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.15 and last traded at $41.99. Approximately 2,318,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,382,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.02.

Several analysts recently commented on CROX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.82.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.87. Crocs had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 106.21%. The business had revenue of $331.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,336 shares in the company, valued at $6,738,768. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 660.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 50.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth $43,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 29.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

