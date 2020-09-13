Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)’s share price rose 6.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $148.24 and last traded at $147.40. Approximately 837,484 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 401,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.83.

HII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.13.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($2.86). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $91,338.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,736.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Betterware de Mexico SA de CV Shares Up 10.3%
Betterware de Mexico SA de CV Shares Up 10.3%
Mustang Bio Trading 10.3% Higher
Mustang Bio Trading 10.3% Higher
Soliton Trading 10.1% Higher
Soliton Trading 10.1% Higher
Select Interior Concepts Trading Up 10%
Select Interior Concepts Trading Up 10%
Cidara Therapeutics Shares Up 9.3%
Cidara Therapeutics Shares Up 9.3%
Laureate Education Shares Up 9.2%
Laureate Education Shares Up 9.2%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report