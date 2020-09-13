Fsd Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) Trading Up 6.8%

Fsd Pharma Inc (NYSE:HUGE) was up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 239,978 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 386,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fsd Pharma in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

Fsd Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32.

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc, produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain.

