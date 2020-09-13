Vtech Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vtech Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 286,600 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the August 15th total of 534,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VPTOF opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11. Vtech has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.06.

Vtech Company Profile

