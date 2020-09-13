WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Short Interest Update

WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR alerts:

Shares of WEICY opened at $14.90 on Friday. WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28.

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. designs, develops, produces, sells, and repairs diesel engines and related parts, automobiles, and other automobile components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Diesel Engines, Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components, Other Components, Import & Export Services, and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution segments.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.