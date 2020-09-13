Viking Energy Group Inc (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Short Interest Down 54.7% in August

Viking Energy Group Inc (OTCMKTS:VKIN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the August 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Viking Energy Group stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.67. Viking Energy Group has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13.

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.55 million during the quarter. Viking Energy Group had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a positive return on equity of 51.18%.

Viking Energy Group, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alberta. As of December 31, 2017, its properties include 16 producing wells, 17 non producing wells, and 2 salt water disposal wells.

