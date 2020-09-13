Short Interest in VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Expands By 92.6%

VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 92.6% from the August 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VLEEY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VALEO/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VALEO/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of VALEO/S in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of VALEO/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VALEO/S in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. VALEO/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of VALEO/S stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. VALEO/S has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $20.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average is $11.95.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

