WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) Short Interest Up 104.6% in August

WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,400 shares, a growth of 104.6% from the August 15th total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 409,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

WCAGY opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.23 and a beta of -0.36. WIRECARD AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $87.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.04.

Get WIRECARD AG/ADR alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on WCAGY shares. Nord/LB downgraded shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. WIRECARD AG/ADR has an average rating of “Hold”.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for WIRECARD AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WIRECARD AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.