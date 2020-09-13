Inpex Corporation (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2020

Inpex Corporation (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 285,600 shares, an increase of 67.6% from the August 15th total of 170,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,856.0 days.

VNNVF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inpex in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Inpex in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Inpex in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Inpex in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inpex presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS VNNVF opened at $70.50 on Friday. Inpex has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $71.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.05.

