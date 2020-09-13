BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.04

BELLUS Health Inc (TSE:BLU)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.04 and last traded at C$3.07, with a volume of 61662 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.10.

BLU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim downgraded BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $222.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79. The company has a current ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.42.

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.01 million. On average, analysts forecast that BELLUS Health Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pierre Larochelle purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$206,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 131,389 shares in the company, valued at C$492,708.75. Also, Director Francesco Bellini acquired 50,000 shares of BELLUS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.82 per share, with a total value of C$191,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 397,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,518,830.86.

About BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

