Financial Review: Metalla Royalty & Streaming (MTA) and The Competition

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2020

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE: MTA) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Metalla Royalty & Streaming to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score
Metalla Royalty & Streaming 0 0 1 0 3.00
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Competitors 724 2775 2549 92 2.33

Metalla Royalty & Streaming presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.57%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 9.20%. Given Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Metalla Royalty & Streaming is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Metalla Royalty & Streaming and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio
Metalla Royalty & Streaming $2.70 million -$4.87 million -62.62
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Competitors $1.70 billion $144.02 million 39.71

Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Metalla Royalty & Streaming. Metalla Royalty & Streaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.0% of Metalla Royalty & Streaming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Metalla Royalty & Streaming pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Metalla Royalty & Streaming pays out -7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.9% and pay out 34.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Metalla Royalty & Streaming and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
Metalla Royalty & Streaming N/A N/A N/A
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Competitors -12.02% 1.99% 1.35%

Summary

Metalla Royalty & Streaming rivals beat Metalla Royalty & Streaming on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. in December 2016. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

