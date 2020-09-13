Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to “Outperform”

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EQNR. Bank of America raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, June 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $15.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.12. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a positive return on equity of 9.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Equinor ASA by 3,035.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

