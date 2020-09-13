Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to “Outperform”

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on EQNR. Bank of America raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, June 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.
Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $15.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.12. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Equinor ASA by 3,035.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.
