Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Upgraded at Cowen

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $450.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $445.00. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DPZ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.10.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $394.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.34. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $227.50 and a twelve month high of $424.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.71.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Richard L. Federico sold 1,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $421,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,302.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,125 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.65, for a total value of $470,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,098 shares of company stock valued at $9,394,287. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 446.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.