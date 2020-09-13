Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Upgraded at Cowen

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $450.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $445.00. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.02% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DPZ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.10.
Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $394.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.34. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $227.50 and a twelve month high of $424.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.71.
In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Richard L. Federico sold 1,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $421,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,302.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,125 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.65, for a total value of $470,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,098 shares of company stock valued at $9,394,287. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 446.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
