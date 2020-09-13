BofA Securities Upgrades Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) to Buy

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was upgraded by research analysts at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $76.00 price target on the information technology service provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $67.00. BofA Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH stock opened at $68.18 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.41. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,075 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $71,605.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,723.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,250 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $86,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,339.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,916 shares of company stock worth $795,487. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15,034.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,817,666 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $671,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739,583 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,199,972 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $985,042,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336,747 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,116,889 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $609,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,466,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,094,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189,245 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,926,978 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,245,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,430 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.