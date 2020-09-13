BofA Securities Upgrades Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) to Buy

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was upgraded by research analysts at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $76.00 price target on the information technology service provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $67.00. BofA Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.47% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.27.
CTSH stock opened at $68.18 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.41. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,075 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $71,605.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,723.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,250 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $86,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,339.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,916 shares of company stock worth $795,487. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15,034.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,817,666 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $671,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739,583 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,199,972 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $985,042,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336,747 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,116,889 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $609,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,466,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,094,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189,245 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,926,978 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,245,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,430 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.
Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.