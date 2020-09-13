Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.10 to $3.70 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded Cemex SAB de CV to a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. HSBC upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cemex SAB de CV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.76.

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $3.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.47. Cemex SAB de CV has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,924,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,022,000 after acquiring an additional 29,334,354 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,803,000. Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 1,117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 15,821,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,002,000 after acquiring an additional 14,521,629 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,680,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,040 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 319.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,815,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,150 shares during the period. 36.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

