Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

NBRV has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $0.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 5.20. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $2.69.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 932.58% and a negative return on equity of 212.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 28.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24,426 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 34.1% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 110,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $42,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 158.9% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 178,000 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $132,000. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

