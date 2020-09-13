Robert W. Baird Upgrades SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) to “Outperform”

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.18% from the company’s previous close.

SPWR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.23.

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 532.27 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.26. SunPower has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $15.57.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $352.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at $196,406.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $978,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,298,982.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,300. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in SunPower by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 43,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SunPower by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,173,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,016 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in SunPower by 8.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,465,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 195,514 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in SunPower by 3.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SunPower by 40.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 81,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

