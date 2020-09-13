Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $115.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $112.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair raised Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.53.

NYSE TRV opened at $113.40 on Friday. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $149.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.11. The company has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

