JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) to “Neutral”

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VIR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.14.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.75. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $75.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $66.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $114,111.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,911.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 12,500 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $465,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,883.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,745 shares of company stock valued at $12,196,571 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 83.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $96,000.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

